'Huge emotion': Woman finds her father after more than five decades

CASTALIAN SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stacy Lee found her father after more than five decades with the help of DNA genetic testing.

She got on 23andMe where she had a DNA match with some distant cousins in California. They had a different spelling of her dad's name. So, she searched for the name on Facebook, and that’s when she saw this photo.

Stacy Lee Alan Yeoman

Turns out, her mom worked at the same casino where her dad was a security guard in Lake Tahoe in 1968.

“They met there. They seemed to hang out a lot,” Lee said.

At first, Alan Yeoman was dumbfounded.

“We weren’t boyfriend or girlfriend, but we got together fairly regularly,” Yeoman said. “I was shocked. I didn’t have a clue!”

Now, they talk on the phone and on video.

“And so, to have that come forth and actually happen was a lot of huge emotion, and it’s been wonderful. He was really sweet," Lee said.

Stacy said it's been helpful to know her family medical history as well.

"Really that was the only piece that was really missing," Lee said.

Finding Alan has given her peace of mind too.

Yeoman said, "Sorry I didn’t know sooner.”

Stacy has now connected with several siblings too. She hopes she can meet everyone in person one day.

“I’m just glad we’ve connected now, I’m really happy," Lee said.