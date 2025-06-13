Human foot found between barges at Old Hickory Dam on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A human foot was found between the barges at Old Hickory Dam on Friday, June 13.

According to police, workers were conducting perimeter sweeps when they noticed a human left foot pinned between the barges.

The company has notified the Army Core of Engineers and Coast Guard who are responding to handle the physical movement of the barges.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.