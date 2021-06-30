Watch
Human Rights Campaign to challenge Tennessee’s transgender athlete bill

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks to reporters Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill Friday, May 14, 2021 cementing another policy into law in Tennessee that LGBTQ advocates say discriminates against their community. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 30, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation said it intends to bring legal challenges against the State of Tennessee over its transgender athlete bill.

HRC announced Wednesday that it filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, challenging a Florida law that bans transgender girls from participating in sports. The organization said it intends to bring legal challenges against other states, including Tennessee, for similar legislation.

Governor Bill Lee signed the bill back in March, saying it will "preserve women's athletics and ensure fair competition." The legislation bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports and made Tennessee the third state this year to approve a measure many critics warn would prompt costly lawsuits and hurt transgender youth.

The ACLU of Tennessee called the bill "appalling," saying in part: "The marginalization of trans student athletes is rooted in the same kind of gender discrimination and stereotyping that has held back cisgender women athletes."

Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws, and Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for transgender athlete bans this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
