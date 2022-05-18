Humid afternoon as we monitor storm chances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humidity is slowly inching up across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as a southerly wind has returned to the region.

Storms have been moving north of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area much of the day, but as our humidity climbs the question becomes will we see enough energy to support a storm development this far south.

While chances are low, should any storms develop the main concern will be damaging wind and small hail? The best spots to see storm development will be north of I-40, especially along the TN/KY border.

