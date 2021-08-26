Humphreys Co. flooding rose far higher than designated flood zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday's flooding rose out of flood zones and damaged many homes that didn't have insurance.

The levels rose high above areas where people typically get insured for flooding. Including flooding into Waverly Plaza and into a State Farm insurance store front, destroying everything inside.

The store's owner, Lynn Paschal, said it's going to be expensive.

"I'm not in the flood zone, in fact, the county, if you're not in a flood zone is a non-participating community. So, they're unable to purchase flood insurance unless they're in a flood zone," said Paschal.

The business sits in the upper portion of the lot. Businesses lower, such as a Dollar General Store, were almost completely submerged in water.

Paschal said he never expected it to happen there. He feels lucky it wasn't worse.

"I don't know what you call this," he said. "It's a disaster is all I can say. Everybody is really come together to help. I'm just so proud of our community and everything that they're doing."

Paschal and several other agents are still camped outside the store helping people with their insurance claims from the flood.

Since many of the homes that were damaged were outside the flood plain, Paschal recommends everyone file a claim with their insurance company, even if they don't have flood insurance.

"They would need to obtain a denial letter for FEMA. So, when they have that available they'll have the benefits to get that started," said Paschal.

FEMA grants are available for people whose homes were damaged by the flood.

