Humphreys County firefighter arrested for arson in recent Waverly fires

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 09, 2022
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A Humphreys County firefighter is in custody this morning following an arrest for arson.

The Humphreys County Sheriff confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that Leslie Winchester is accused of setting a string of recent suspicious fires in Waverly. The fires began on June 13.

Fires were reported at a church, vacant home, the old fire hall and a lodge in Waverly.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Winchester is being held at a one million dollar bond. The state issued a five thousand dollar reward last week for information leading to the arrest.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

