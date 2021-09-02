Humphreys County Schools create plan for Waverly schools damaged in flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Humphreys County Schools leadership is developing a plan to bring students back to the classroom after historic and deadly rainfall hit the area more than a week ago.

Many students have been without a school since August 21, when devastating flooding hit Waverly. The elementary school was flooded with several feet of water. This was the third time in 11 years Waverly Elementary has flooded. Waverly Elementary and Junior High schools are located adjacent to Trace Creek.

Read more: A first look at the schools, buses damaged in Humphreys Co. flooding

In the aftermath of the flood, a push to move the schools has been reignited among community members.

On Wednesday, the district detailed its plan to resume school. It breaks down into three phases.

Phase one allows Waverly Elementary School and Waverly Junior High School to be temporarily absorbed into other existing district facilities. This is expected to last until December.

Phase two houses Waverly Elementary and Junior High students in portable or similar classrooms in the front part of Waverly Central High School's campus. This is expected to last two to three years.

Phase three involves planning by district staff, local government and the community to provide a safe place to educate the students.

Humphreys County Schools said further details on phase one will be released soon.