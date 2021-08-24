Schools, buses damaged in Humphreys Co. flooding

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Schools are closed for the week in Humphreys County, and at that point, the School Transportation Director says decisions will be made on a day-by-day basis.

Schools and buses were severely damaged by the deadly flash flooding. And beyond that, even many roads also need to be repaired before officials can get students to school.

The elementary school and the junior high school - as well as the board of education building, were all flooded. Officials say it will take some time for crews to thoroughly clean and dry out those two schools.

The transportation director told NewsChannel 5's Rebecca Schleicher he was actually on top of one of those schools during the flash flood.

"Yeah like I said I was with the superintendent riding it out on the roof of our junior high school Saturday. First place after that - board office - all the vehicles we have there were destroyed and there's no words or pictures that can describe the things we seen," said Jim Byrum.

A total of 15 school buses were submerged in the water Saturday. Other counties have reached out to offer help and supply extra buses when they are needed.

The transportation director says everything in the classrooms including things teachers buy out of their own pockets was lost.

He said if the flood had happened a day earlier students would have been at the school and there would have been no way to get them out of the buildings before they flooded. Hundreds of students could have been trapped, and they're hoping state education schools can help them build new schools away from flood-prone areas.