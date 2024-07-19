Watch Now
Hundreds attend active shooter training, days after Trump assassination attempt

WTVF
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jul 18, 2024

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Days after a shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump, hundreds are learning how to save themselves and others in a mass shooting.

A free active shooter training was held at Long Hollow Church in Sumner County, put together by Defend Systems and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

One of the attendees was Jennifer Garner, a second grade teacher and mother of two.

"It's scary and nauseating and. When the Covenant shooting happened, it was just too close," said Garner, noting she wanted her and her 16-year-old son to have this kind of knowledge just in case. "Because it always comes back to my kids. Not only my biological kids, but my classroom kids."

With nearly 300 mass shootings in 2024 alone, people said they want to be prepared.

Those in the crowd learned what to do in the heart-stopping moments of mass violence, whether it's in a church, concert, business, or school.

"It's all scary so I want to be as prepared as I can be," Garner said.

If you're interested in learning more about the training, you can visit the Defend Systems website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

