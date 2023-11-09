Hundreds gather at Belmont to pray, sing for student Jillian Ludwig and family after she was shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Belmont University, music is the universal language.

Through song and prayer, the school community tried to make sense of the off-campus shooting involving freshmen music major Jillian Ludwig. Hundreds at the school stopped what they were doing to pray for her and her family.

To hear the singing, consider watching the player above.

"We gather as people who are suffering, and yet we do not suffer without hope," the pastor who spoke at the gathering said.

Jillian Ludwig was shot in a neighborhood park just around the corner from Belmont University. Heartbroken school leaders and city leaders spoke about the shooting of the talented bass player at the nearby neighborhood park.

"We have to resolve to fight for a more just society where this kind of violence does not plague our streets, but also a safer community, that takes action," Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "We know that that it is impossible to feel safe when any of us are not safe in some way."

The pastor told those gathered not to lose faith.

"Friends I want to encourage you, that the God you have worshiped, sang about, joyfully worshiped and praised is the same God today that he was yesterday," he said.

It was fitting, that at the prayer service, music is what left everyone feeling a bit more hopeful.

"St. Augustine said anyone who sings prays twice, because it's both the words and melodies....While we cry, while we grieve, God is present. Let's stay sure we stay present too," the pastor said.

