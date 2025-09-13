Hundreds gather for Walk to End Lupus Now in Nashville, raising awareness and funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Hundreds of people gathered at Centennial Park Saturday morning for the Walk to End Lupus Now, a one-mile walk filled with purple pride, passion, and purpose.

For many participants, the event was more than a fundraiser — it was a chance to share stories of strength and resilience in the face of a chronic disease that affects nearly 1.5 million Americans.

Belmont softball player Maya Johnson was among those walking, turning every inning, every swing, and every step into a victory against lupus.

"I've been told that with my initial diagnosis, I wasn't going to be able to do a lot of things. But I have really supportive doctors, friends, and family. So, I'm able to play college softball with it. It's definitely been a journey, but it's been good," Johnson said.

Lupus is a chronic, unpredictable disease that can cause pain and inflammation anywhere in the body. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, there is currently no cure for the condition.

Johnson said her team, both on and off the field, keeps her motivated to continue pursuing her athletic dreams.

"It's great to have coaches and teammates that support me. I know they're not going to judge me for it, and they're going to have my back. So, it's wonderful," Johnson said.

Now serving as an ambassador with the Lupus Foundation, Johnson mentors others who are also fighting chronic illness.

"It's really great that I'm able to share my story and be a role model and show them they aren't defined by it," Johnson said.

That same determination drove hundreds of others living with the disease or supporting lupus warriors to gather at Centennial Park for the walk.

Tisa Beard, who has been living with lupus for 28 years, explained her motivation for participating.

"I've been living with this incurable disease for 28 years. So, I walk for myself, I walk for others in the fight, and I walk for those who have lost their way," Beard said.

The walk serves as both a fundraiser to help find a cure and a support system for those rebuilding their lives while managing the disease.

Beard, who serves as a committee chair for the walk, recently authored her first book titled "Living Life with Lupus: My Journey."

"This just talks about my ups and my downs, my strengths and my weaknesses, and how hard it is for us to live with the disease," Beard said.

For Beard, the key to managing lupus is staying active, staying hopeful and staying connected to the community.

"I have lupus, but lupus does not have me," Beard said.

The two women — one excelling on the softball field, the other sharing her journey through writing — demonstrate to lupus warriors everywhere that their voices, their stories and their lives are powerful.

The 2025 Walk to End Lupus Now is taking place in nearly 40 cities across the United States.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and with help has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.