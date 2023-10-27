Hundreds gather in downtown Nashville to stand with the Israeli people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State lawmakers, including Gov. Bill Lee, have mentioned how the Volunteer State stands with the people of Israel.

Lawmakers, pastors, rabbis, music artists, and community members all came together for the Tennessee Rally for Israel on Legislative Plaza.

Hundreds of people showed up to show their support for the Israeli people. Some of them have a special connection to Israel, while others just understand the devastation and tragedy the people of Israel have been through.

The Hamas attack left thousands of people dead or wounded.

Some of their family members and loved ones were at the Tennessee Rally for Israel to show their solidarity. Red balloons were tied to the back of empty chairs, symbolizing the more than 200 civilians taken hostage by the terrorist group. Flyers were handed out to the missing people, so the public wouldn’t forget their names.

There were also messages of support and powerful speeches.

Organizers say they wanted to show the bond the United States has with Israel.

