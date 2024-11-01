Hundreds head to polls for last day of early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the final day of early voting! Polls closed at 7 p.m. Thursday.

At the Southeast Library, voters waited 1-2 hours to cast their ballots. Even so, neither the rain nor the long line kept them from the polls.

"I will stand in the line for as long as it takes," said Kelly Taylor. "It's a big election. There's a lot at stake here. So we want to make sure your opinion really does count."

"If my leg broke in the middle of the line, I'm not leaving until I cast my ballot, it's that important," added another voter, Carli Cannon.

As of Wednesday, the Davidson County Election Commission shows that 188,462 votes have been cast. Those from Thursday are still being counted.

Overall, the Secretary of State website reports the state is voting early less than 2020, but more than 2016, which was a more comparable election year.

"Voting is not only an honor, it's a privilege," said Ken Joyce, who has voted in every election he's been able to. "The landslide elections are almost a thing of the past, so every vote counts."

You still have one last chance to vote on Election Day this coming Tuesday, November 5.

