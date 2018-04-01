Hundreds Honor Fallen Hopkinsville Officer At Vigil

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 70°
LO: 44°
Hundreds of people in Hopkinsville attended a vigil to remember the life of fallen Officer Phillip Meacham who was shot and killed while off-duty. The candlelight vigil Saturday night behind the police department was a way for the community to come together to both honor Officer Meacham and support his family, friends, and fellow officers.
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Hundreds of people in Hopkinsville attended a vigil to remember the life of fallen Officer Phillip Meacham who was shot and killed while off-duty.
The candlelight vigil Saturday night behind the police department was a way for the community to come together to both honor Officer Meacham and support his family, friends, and fellow officers.
The vigil began with a prayer followed by the national anthem sung by Jason Barnes. Then the lights in the area were shut off so the candles could be lit, passing the flame from one to the next.
Both the mayor and chief of police spoke, as well as several others who were close to Officer Meacham, as they remembered his life and commitment to the community.
The chief also gave a speech much like one he had posted on Facebook earlier on Saturday, stating police officers do what they do because they love people and live to help others.
A choir then sang "Amazing Grace" and "God Bless America," and Steve Fryer sang "I'm Proud To Be An American."
A memorial to Officer Meacham continued to grow on and around his patrol car in front of the Hopkinsville Police Department.
Officer Meacham was killed while off-duty by a suspect who was impersonating an officer. The suspect was later shot and killed by authorities in Clarksville.