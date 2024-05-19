Hundreds in Nashville fed, helped at weekly mass, breakfast put on by Jesus Provisions Ministries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The summer heat can pose serious health risks to people experiencing homelessness.

We know so many of you want to help this vulnerable population.

Fortunately, every Sunday, Jesus Provisions Ministries leads a church service and serves breakfast to Nashville's homeless population.

Jesus Provisions Ministries got started more than a decade ago. Pastor Steve Wilson and Kerry Wilson are the founders. Their work began at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

"We have some [people] that for sure we know we have impacted, but then we will have some come a couple years later and say 'the reason you haven't seen us is we've been off the streets because you were able to get us our social security card.. or our birth certificate... or we were able to get a job and now we have housing,'" said Kerry Wilson, a founder.

Without donations, Jesus Provisions Ministries wouldn't be able to help so many people turn their lives around. The organization accepts things like online giving, KrogersGives, donations of non-perishable food and grocery gift cards.

The ministry serves between 200 and 300 people every week on legislative plaza starting at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers serve a well-balanced hot meal. People can also fill up a bag with snacks to have at a later time. There is donated clothing available. Sometimes, there are free haircuts, too.

Throughout the morning, volunteers make sure to have intentional conversations with as many people as possible. The goal isn't just to feed them or give them a place to worship, it is to address their needs.

"We want to be able to go back during the week and talk about 'John Smith's' life. We want to know what's going on with him, where can we fill in a gap," Wilson said.