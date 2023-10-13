Hundreds of Tennessee State University students and alumni gather for homecoming pep rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Tennessee State University alumni and students have taken over Music City for homecoming week.

The Tigers' big homecoming game against the Norfolk State Spartans is at 5 p.m Saturday at Nissan Stadium. On Friday, hundreds of people packed into William J. Hale stadium for a pep rally.

This year’s homecoming theme is "Through perseverance and resilience. We are one!”

During the rally, music from TSU’s Grammy award-winning Aristocrat of Bands filled the air as hundreds of people came out.

"It's nice to see everyone come together. We have love, common goals and want to have a good time and celebrate. Also, see the university and see the band," alumna Erica Banks said.

Derrell Taylor who serves as the current Student Government Association president said it's great to fellowship with other TSU Tigers.

"We're still one united community and it means a lot. I think this theme pushes us to remind ourselves of that and how valuable it is to make sure we’re with each other. Being a consistent community throughout our careers," Taylor said.

For the alumni, they get to catch up with people they haven’t seen in years.

"We have kids. We have husbands and lives that are full now," Banks said.

Taylor hopes everyone who comes out for the homecoming festivities leaves inspired and proud of being a part of the TSU legacy.

"In just a year from now, I’ll be on the other side of it. It really is a beautiful thing to see the love of TSU continue to be strong throughout generations. I think that’s a beautiful experience for us to collaborate and all join in one and become one," Taylor said.

This year also marks president Glenda Glover’s final homecoming before retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

TSU's big parade will take place tomorrow at 9 a.m.

It will run from 14th Ave North and Jefferson Street to 33rd Ave North and John A Merritt Boulevard.

For a list of all the university-sponsored homecoming events, click here.