Hundreds of thousands descend on Nashville for Let Freedom Sing!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of thousands celebrated Independence Day in Nashville, through both scorching heat and downpours that prompted weather delays.

The headliner, Brad Paisley took the stage before the 30-minute fireworks show.

While most of the attendees were from out of town, some locals provided context to how much the celebration has grown over the years.

"I kind of love it," Kelli Spears said. "It's bringing all these people to the city, upping tourism and revenue, making the event bigger and bigger which is better for us."

Last year, an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 people attended the celebration.