Hundreds show up to debate speedway proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a packed house Tuesday night at Geodis Park, but it wasn't for a soccer match; it was for neighbors to weigh in on the big plans right next door at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway ahead of a critical metro council vote.

Under that plan, Nashville would enter into a 30-year deal with Bristol Motor Speedway.

That group would lease the fairgrounds track and be in charge of about $100 million in renovations to the track, including a 30,000 seat grandstand, a sound wall and what it calls an "enhanced infield."

Supporters say renovations would drive positive change and safeguard the future of the fairgrounds track, letting taxpayers off the hook for $41 million in anticipated required maintenance.

The state and some Nashville tourism tax money would pay for some of it but most would be paid for through revenue bonds from the Metro Sports Authority.

Those bonds would be paid back with future revenue from the speedway, and critics warn Nashville taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference if that revenue falls short.

Others were concerned about the noise the racetrack renovations and subsequent races would create.

"The noise is disturbing," Charlene Harrison said. "We need to consider everyone living around us."

But others said they should take advantage of the offer from BMS.

"This is a no brainer," one person said. "Private funding is going to put national racing on our doorstep? Are you kidding me? Why are we here?"

A decision on the speedway is still several weeks away, meaning what happens could be up to a newly elected metro council, carried out by a new mayor.