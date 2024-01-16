Community groups and WeGo offer free services to help unhoused get shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a lot of people, it's easy to stay warm in freezing weather, but for those without a home, it could be a life-or-death situation.

A lot of groups have come together to help people get to warm shelters as the weather stays cold.

As of Sunday, 293 people and 5 pets stayed in shelter like the Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn and others.

More than 300 free WeGo bus passes were given out for rides to those shelters. The office of emergency management did cold patrols and gave out over a hundred blankets, hats and gloves to those who need it and they collected even more of those items in preparation for the coming days.

Metro's shelter will stay open through Wednesday at 10 a.m. They will monitor to see if they need to add additional days. The office of Homeless Services say they will return to bus depot to make sure everyone makes it to those shelters.

Homeless services will continue to visit camps and give out supplies with the Salvation Army.