Hundreds Take New Year's ‘Sober Rides' In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of people took advantage of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office's free sober rides program for New Year’s Eve.

Volunteer employees gave up their holiday to make sure everyone arrived home safely.

In total, volunteers provided 240 free, safe and sober rides.

Tens of thousands rang in 2018 despite freezing temperatures at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight.

The sheriff's office will do a similar program on Saint Patrick's Day in a couple of months.