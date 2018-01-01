Thousands Celebrate The New Year In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tens of thousands in Nashville rang in 2018 despite freezing temperatures at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight.
As the clock struck midnight late on Sunday, the music note dropped at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park signaling the arrival of a new year.
The event, in its ninth year, was celebrating its second year at the new location, and it's been estimated 100,000 were in attendance at midnight.
The night included headliner Keith Urban who helped ring in the new year. Other performers throughout the evening included Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
The concerts were free and open to the public, who took advantage of the fun even as temperatures dropped, feeling like single digits throughout the night.