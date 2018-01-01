Thousands Celebrate The New Year In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tens of thousands in Nashville rang in 2018 despite freezing temperatures at Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight.

As the clock struck midnight late on Sunday, the music note dropped at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park signaling the arrival of a new year.

The event, in its ninth year, was celebrating its second year at the new location, and it's been estimated 100,000 were in attendance at midnight.

The night included headliner Keith Urban who helped ring in the new year. Other performers throughout the evening included Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The concerts were free and open to the public, who took advantage of the fun even as temperatures dropped, feeling like single digits throughout the night.

Early in the evening at 6 p.m., Music City dropped the note hours before our new year in order to ring in the beginning of 2018 in London to celebrate the new non-stop flights from Nashville to London on British Airways.

Near the beginning of December in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice for the Top Ten Best Places to ring in the New Year, Nashville was named number one.

Learn all about the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve In Nashville event on the Visit Music City website.