Hundreds to attend Walk to Defeat ALS in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is happening in Nashville and across the country Saturday morning to raise awareness and money to help those dealing with the disease.

This event is put on by the ALS Association, the organization's main goal is to find a cure for this disease that slowly takes away patients' ability to move.

The ALS Association has clinics across the country for patients to get all their care in one place. The association also updates the homes of ALS patients such as adding ramps and restructuring closets to help them remain independent as they lose their mobility.

Nearly 300 people are expected to be at the walk today. It will be held at Woodmont Hills Church off of Franklin Pike. In-person registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walk kicks off following an opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Cal Brooks, the Tennessee territory executive for the ALS Association says,

"The Lou Gehrig's, ALS disease just takes everything out of people not only in their physical being but also financially. So, we have a sense of urgency and part of that urgency is funding more research, local care services, and you need funds to do that."

There will be other walks throughout Tennessee, the ALS Association hopes the state raises at least 380 thousand dollars all together.