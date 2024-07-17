Hundreds volunteer to help keep pets keep cool after Nashville Humane Association A/C brakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association called on the community to help after its air conditioner broke, and people did not disappoint when it came to making sure pets have a cool and safe place to wait for it to be fixed.

In a Facebook post they showed pictures of this sweet boy, Brad and then shared the news that their A/C broke and unfortunately, it will not get fixed until later this week. It has been broken since Sunday.

They asked people to come meet adoptable pets like Brad or volunteer to foster so the pets can beat the heat with the high temperatures this week.

It did not take long before the Humane Association was flooded with emails. They posted a follow up post saying "Thank You" and asked people to be patient as they work through all of the emails.

NHA said it has received between 200 to 300 emails from people reaching out to foster.

They say they have also had people offer to bring in fans, and one kind person brought in ice cream for the staff.

They said they cannot thank the community enough. If you still would like to help, you can reach out to foster too, or spread the word to help the pets get adopted and find permanent homes.

You can contact them by emailing media@nashvillehumane.org or head to their website for more information.