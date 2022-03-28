Hunters Lane High School student arrested for assaulting SRO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 15-year-old Hunters Lane High School student was arrested Monday, March 28 for assaulting a school resource officer.

Police report that SRO Byron Boelter was assisting school administrators while breaking up a fight. The teen began wrestling with Officer Boelter, putting him in a headlock. Officer Boelter was able to free himself while administering pepper spray at the student to get the teen to comply.

Metro Nashville Public Schools told NewsChannel 5 that the student received medical attention and was transported after the incident.

The teen has been charged with assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.