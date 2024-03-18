Hurdles in the House: Education accounts moving forward on how to finance it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions weren't light in discussing public dollars going to private schools, and lawmakers were up in arms about the procedural process to even talk about them.

Republicans and Democrats were pointing fingers at each other about being allowed to speak, ask questions and even move the legislation forward. The legislation passed out of committee to House, Finance, Ways and Means.

Republicans asked very few questions of their colleagues, who brought forth the legislation through HB 1183. The House bill has become a catch-all for several education-related issues in the state, but the language is all tethered to expanding vouchers for nearly all families in Tennessee. Right now, only certain families in Davidson, Shelby, and Hamilton Counties qualify for the voucher program.

Only two members of the public were allowed to speak: one for the program and one against it. The speaker for expanding vouchers across Tennessee was the same in a previous committee, who is a spokesperson for the American Federation of Children. The woman who asked lawmakers to vote against the plan was a mom from Williamson County who a had child with special needs.

Testing issues

The bill doesn't require students who take public tax dollars to private schools to take the TCAP test or follow the Tennessee curriculum presented on those tests.

Republicans supporting the bill said third-party exams for students receiving those funds. Democrats said that wouldn't be an even representation of which kids are doing better: public or private school students.

"I am seeing a lack of academic accountability," Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said. She was a teacher in public schools for several years. "We are talking about testing. In public schools over the past 10-12 years, this body has said testing is critical for our kids to do well. They are testing the standards are curriculum teachers. My question to you — seeing that there is not the same type of testing and teaching any curriculum they choose — how will we hold them accountable with our public tax dollars?"

Those supporting the bill said that the third-party testing would be enough for comparison.

"I think it would be incorrect to assume that because it's a (third-party test) it don't contain content," Rep. William Slater, R-Gallatin. "They are filled with content questions. Perhaps the question was related to alignment with state standards. Though those reference tests may not be align, it's possible for the state of Tennessee to analyze the information coming into the state who accept these scholarships or are attending private schools of whether they are achieving growth."

Relationships at peek tension

When Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, tried to bring forth questions of point order, Chairman. Rep. John Ragan answered emotionally.

"Rep. Jones, you will respect the committee. Is that clear? Do you want me to gavel you out of order?" Ragan said.

Ragan tried to speed up questions from lawmakers and dictated how many follow-ups lawmakers asked and repeatedly said: "Get to your question."

"This is hands down the most important bill and most expensive budget items. It's disrespectful. My point of order is what type of show is this?" said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and House Democratic Majority Leader.

After the back and forth from lawmakers, the bill passed forward to the next committee on party lines.

Right now, the House and Senate versions on scholarships/vouchers don't agree.