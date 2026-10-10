Hurricane Isaias prompts Nashville fall break travelers to change plans and leave early this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hurricane Isaias is threatening travel disruptions across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this weekend, prompting some fall break travelers at Nashville International Airport to change their plans and head out early.

Nashville International Airport was busy Friday, with travelers heading to destinations including Pittsburgh and the Caribbean. But for several, the approaching storm was front of mind.

James Doyle, who was traveling with the Sewanee Golf Team to Pittsburgh, said the storm forced an early departure.

"We had to leave a day early because of the hurricane," Doyle said.

The team said the decision to rebook happened at the last minute.

"We actually booked it very last minute; we booked it last night, so definitely last minute, but we were planning to leave tomorrow," said Grant Caldwell.

For one group of friends, getting out before the storm carried extra weight. Their cruise had already been canceled once because of an ice storm.

"I know because in January, we were supposed to leave on one, and we got hit by the ice storm. They postponed our flight, so we wouldn't have made it to Florida in time to even get on the cruise ship. So we ended up having to cancel it," Brandi Ray said.

This time, they're hoping an early departure means smooth sailing.

One traveler was heading to the ABC islands.

"We're going to the ABCs. The Aruba, Bonaire, or Bonaire, depending on who you talk to," Ray said.

For musician Sean Ardoin, timing is everything. Missing a flight could mean missing a Sunday performance in New Orleans.

"If you are planning on driving somewhere tomorrow, start today. If you can get a flight out tonight, get it tonight," Ardoin said.

Another traveler described what can happen when people wait too long.

"What you don't want to do is be at the behest of the weather and all these people trying to do it at the same time, and you get stuck out being that one who just missed it and all your plans for Sunday, Monday, gone," Ardoin said.

Southwest Airlines has issued a travel advisory ahead of expected severe weather. The airline says flights in and out of several cities, including Nashville, could face delays or cancellations this weekend. Customers may rebook their flights without additional airfare, and those whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed may qualify for a refund.

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