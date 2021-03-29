Husband, pregnant wife escaped floodwaters in attic as they waited for rescue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pregnant, first-time mom and her husband experienced terrifying moments as they waited to be rescued from their flooded home.

Saturday's storm flooded their Nashville home on Blackman Road and the couple had to wait in their attic for crews to rescue them by boat.

"You have your nursery ready, I'll get emotional talking about it," said Cassie Long. "We were waiting for the baby and so excited, I wanted him to come early, but now I'm like stay in there for as long as you can, it's not ready."

On Saturday morning, water was pouring through their door and filling up their home.

The couple knew they had to get to higher ground and wait for help so they took their two dogs and hid in the attic.

"What was scariest is I felt like we got to the end of our options like the attic was as high as we can go and we couldn't leave house so that's when you feel you exhausted all efforts and this is it," Corey Long said.

After two hours of waiting, rescue crews finally arrived in a boat and they had to climb out of a window.

Cassie, who is due in two weeks, says she's just thankful to be safe and that she didn't go into early labor.

"It was very difficult," Cassie said, "I haven't used that much body force in 9 months but I knew I had to go for it."

Cassie and Corey lost most of their items in the storm including their car that had the car seat in it.

If you want to help out, click here. As they wait for the arrival of their son, the couple has received temporary housing in Brentwood through their insurance.