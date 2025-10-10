Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-24 EB at Old Fort Pkwy is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

Matt Rourke/AP
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 EB at mm 78 (Old Fort Pkwy) is currently closed due to a crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and attenuator vehicle.

This occurred in a work area where a TDOT contractor was sweeping the inside shoulders.

We will update as details come in.

Estimated total clearance is 8 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

