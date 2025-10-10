I-24 EB at Old Fort Pkwy is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 EB at mm 78 (Old Fort Pkwy) is currently closed due to a crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and attenuator vehicle.
This occurred in a work area where a TDOT contractor was sweeping the inside shoulders.
We will update as details come in.
Estimated total clearance is 8 a.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp