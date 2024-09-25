I-24 EB lanes near the White's Creek exit 35 have reopened following a crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 EB lanes have reopened near the White's Creek exit 35 following an overnight crash.

Officials say the crash happened just before midnight on the westbound side of the highway. One person has been taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center. We have no word on their injuries at this time.

You can check the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.