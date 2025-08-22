Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-24 WB at Bell Rd in Davidson County closed due to overturned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 WB at Bell Rd in Davidson County is currently closed due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

We have limited details at this time, please check road conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

