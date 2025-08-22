I-24 WB at Bell Rd in Davidson County closed due to overturned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 WB at Bell Rd in Davidson County is currently closed due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle.
We have limited details at this time, please check road conditions below.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom