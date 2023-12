NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 West in Nashville at mile marker 55.4 is shut down following a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials responded to the scene near Harding Place around 5:30 a.m.

No information about reported injuries or the cause of the crash is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this article as more information is released.