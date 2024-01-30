I-24 Westbound at Exit 81 in Murfreesboro shut down due to deadly multi-vehicle crash

I-24 Westbound at Exit 81 is currently shut down due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash.
You're advised by Murfreesboro Police to seek an alternate route.
Murfreesboro officials are on-scene and assisting with traffic control. THP and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are the investigating agencies.
