Watch Now
News

Actions

I-24 Westbound at Exit 81 in Murfreesboro shut down due to deadly multi-vehicle crash

Sky_5_AM_d0530$_frame_81245.jpeg
WTVF
Sky_5_AM_d0530$_frame_81245.jpeg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 07:33:01-05

I-24 Westbound at Exit 81 is currently shut down due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

You're advised by Murfreesboro Police to seek an alternate route.

Murfreesboro officials are on-scene and assisting with traffic control. THP and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are the investigating agencies.


Carrie's recommends:

People are going without food. Legislators call out Tennessee for SNAP backlog.

"Local journalism is important – case and point Alexandra Koehn's persistent work to shine a light on the massive backlog of SNAP benefit applications. Lawmakers took notice and started asking questions. The problem isn't solved yet, and we're still asking questions. I hope lawmakers are too."

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather