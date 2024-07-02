Deadly crash closes I-24 Westbound at Old Hickory Blvd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person has died after a crash Tuesday morning on I-24 West at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit near the Davidson-Rutherford County line.

Metro Dispatch says four vehicles are involved in the accident located around mile marker 62. While a death has been confirmed, there is currently no information on possible other injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at the Old Hickory Blvd. exit, but is likely to cause major traffic backups throughout the morning. The road remains closed while the cause of the crash is investigated. There is currently no ETA for the road to reopen.

We will update as more information comes in.