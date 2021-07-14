Watch
I-40 bridge repairs completed after deadly crash in Mt. Juliet

WTVF
A bridge support pillar was badly damaged in a deadly crash on June 23, 2021.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jul 14, 2021
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Workers have completed repairs to an I-40 bridge in Mt. Juliet following a deadly crash in June.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says with the work completed, all lanes westbound lanes have reopened near Mt. Juliet Road.

The crash happened when a commercial truck driver lost control and traveled onto the right shoulder, going through the guardrail, and hitting the column. The truck burst into flames, killing the driver, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Since TDOT was already working to widen the bridge, they already had a contractor in place. They gave the contractor an emergency contract to add on to the work already in progress.

