Fiery crash closes I-40 West, Mt. Juliet Road overpass

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and the Mt. Juliet Road overpass in Mt. Juliet.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 West at Mt. Juliet Road. A tractor trailer veered off the interstate, struck the overpass column and caught fire. At one point, police said the overpass was also on fire before crews extinguished the blaze.

Emergency responders are reporting that a large vehicle is on fire on I-40, directly under the Mt. Juliet Rd Overpass, and the overpass is now on fire. https://t.co/q6v7NJ3f2m — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 23, 2021

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they have not been informed about any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off and back on to the interstate via Mt. Juliet Road. Drivers can also take Highway 70, Division Street or Central Pike.

It's a good day to take the WeGo Star instead of hitting the road in Wilson Co. I-40 AND Mt Julie Rd are CLOSED after a crash and large vehicle fire with serious injuries. @MtJulietPolice say the Mt J Rd overpass is also on fire #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/3lCR4kqbym — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) June 23, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated.