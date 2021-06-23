Watch
News

Actions

Fiery crash closes I-40 West, Mt. Juliet Road overpass

items.[0].image.alt
Sky5
A tractor trailer ran off the road and struck a column on I-40 WB at the Mt. Juliet Road overpass.
E4j9fpnWQAQxpU2.jpeg
Posted at 5:50 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 07:22:01-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and the Mt. Juliet Road overpass in Mt. Juliet.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-40 West at Mt. Juliet Road. A tractor trailer veered off the interstate, struck the overpass column and caught fire. At one point, police said the overpass was also on fire before crews extinguished the blaze.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they have not been informed about any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off and back on to the interstate via Mt. Juliet Road. Drivers can also take Highway 70, Division Street or Central Pike.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now