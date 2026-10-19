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I-65 reopens following weekend closure for bridge deck demolition

As crews rebuild the bridge deck, TDOT will continue lane closure overnights.
TDOT I-65 Camera over Hamilton Avenue bridge
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT I-65 Camera over Hamilton Avenue bridge
TDOT I-65 Camera over Hamilton Avenue bridge
I-65
1791983333696.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a weekend closure, I-65 through Wedgewood in Nashville fully reopened to drivers Sunday night. Both directions were closed as TDOT crews demolished the bridge deck on the Hamilton Avenue bridge.

While this portion of the project wrapped several hours earlier than expected, there is still a lot to be done until the bridge is fully completed.

Crews will now rebuild the bridge deck and intermittent lane closures are expected on I-65 overnights (8 p.m.-5 a.m.). The full project is expected be complete by December.

I-65 TDOT Camera of Hamilton Avenue bridge as of Monday morning

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.

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Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

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