I-65 reopens following weekend closure for bridge deck demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a weekend closure, I-65 through Wedgewood in Nashville fully reopened to drivers Sunday night. Both directions were closed as TDOT crews demolished the bridge deck on the Hamilton Avenue bridge.

I-65/HAMILTON AVE: All lanes on I-65 open as of 10 p.m. Sunday night! As crews rebuild the bridge deck, expect lane closures on I-65 overnights (8 p.m.-5 a.m.). The project is expected be complete by December. — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) October 19, 2026

While this portion of the project wrapped several hours earlier than expected, there is still a lot to be done until the bridge is fully completed.

I-65/HAMILTON AVE: As of this morning, we have about 20’ of deck left on either side to remove. pic.twitter.com/B5jfxi2bBL — ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) October 18, 2026

Crews will now rebuild the bridge deck and intermittent lane closures are expected on I-65 overnights (8 p.m.-5 a.m.). The full project is expected be complete by December.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.