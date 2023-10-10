'I am not going to jail': Nashville police release body camera footage of man shot in Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Newly released body camera footage involving Nashville police showed officers going through a bedroom door before ultimately killing an Antioch man.

Watch the body cam video below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Body cam video from Antioch home shooting by an officer

Officers were dispatched to Split Oak Trail for a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. Metro Nashville Police Department officers said during the call, 30-year-old Joshua Kersey’s sister said he got drunk, took her car keys and left the home. This later unraveled into Kersey hiding in a bedroom with a hostage.

"You're not in trouble buddy," the officer said. "We are concerned for you."

Police proceeded to talk to Kersey for 40 minutes, even calling him. The phone later slid out from under the door. Kersey made remarks to officers saying he didn't want to talk to "a pig."

"If you open the door, I will kill him," Kersey said during a verbal exchange with officers.

The video shows that police later heard what was described as "a struggle" by MNPD Public Affairs Director Don Aaron near the closed bedroom door when officers yelled at each other: "We gotta go, we gotta go."

Listen to the 911 call below.

911 call Antioch deadly shooting involving an officer

Police then entered the room with their weapons drawn and asked to see Kersey's hands. Kersey and the person described as the hostage can be seen falling to the floor as officers entered.

Kersey screamed that "he hit me" as he was lying with his back on the floor. The video shows the police shoot him, while ordering Kersey to "drop it." According to Aaron, officers then rendered medical aid until an ambulance could arrive.

This is the fifth fatal shooting involving Nashville police in 2023. In total, there have been 48 shootings in Tennessee.

Watch the full MNPD release on the shooting on youtube.

