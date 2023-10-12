'I believe we are building a community' Select Your Crown event aims to help women and kids with hair loss

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TheSelect Your Crown event is returning to Clarksville on October 22.

"We give women the tools to get wigs covered by insurance relieving them from financial stress, along with professional makeovers and cosmetic education. We're here to uplift and restore the beauty and confidence that cancer and alopecia often steal from women dealing with these diseases. The purpose of Select Your Crown is to offer free wig units for women going through chemotherapy or suffering with alopecia areata," the organization's website said.

Markeisha Wardell is the founder of the organization.

"I figured I've been blessed for so many years, let me go ahead and create something amazing for these women and children and bless them," she said.

The goal this year is to supply 100 women and 100 kids with a custom wig unit. The first step for those interested is to apply online.

"This is a life-changing thing for me," DeAmborene Outlaw said.

Outlaw received her wig unit early because she was unable to attend the event because of surgery.

