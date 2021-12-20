'I can feel the love.' North Nashville neighbor sets up free Christmas gift giveaway for local kids

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A North Nashville neighborhood looked a lot like the North Pole on Sunday.

Out of her home, Samaria Leach gave free gifts to dozens of kids who live in John Henry Hale Apartments.

"I do this because I want to bring joy to so many kids and bring the holiday cheer and share God's love," Samaria Leach said.

Leach's organization 'Window of Love' was started in March of 2020. Ever since then, kids have been visiting her back window for free books and full meals when school is out.

On Sunday, many of the same kids returned for photos with Santa, a wrapped gift and dinner for their whole family.

"Me personally, I can feel the love that she gives out," said Tonya Young, who brought her grandchildren. "I lost both my jobs because of COVID, and trying to get back on my feet and trying to get back to the normal as they call it... this helps out a lot."

Leach praised the people who help out Window of Love.

"I call them my window squad, but without them there's no window. So it takes people coming together, the community. It doesn't matter, black, white, Hispanic... it takes us all to show that love, and that what we want to show you at the Window of Love is love."

