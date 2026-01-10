'I can't bring him back': How a father is being remembered after Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local shooting, days before the new year, left a father of three dead.

Police say Robert Agee was shot and killed on Greenwood Avenue in Clarksville on December 29.

Law enforcement still doesn't know who's responsible for the death of the 39-year-old, leaving his kids with no father and no answers.

"I can't bring him back. I can't bring him back," said Domonika Hoskins, who had three children with Robert.

Hoskins said Agee was on the right path in life. After leaving his days of trouble in his past, Domonika said Robert was a present father for his kids in Paducah, Kentucky. He was working to provide for them by selling clothes.

"He was really changing his life for the better and trying to build a legacy for his children," she said. "And just to see his life just taken so quickly, it bothered me. It bothered me."

She said he was in Clarksville for business when the shooting happened. To this day, his two sons and daughters are having a hard time understanding what happened.

"Being their mom, I want to take that [pain] from them, I wish I could take the hurt from them," said Hoskins.

In the midst of hurt, Hoskins is remembering the vibrant life he lived — as a self-taught welder, a good father, and a best friend.

"He did all of the things for them, for me. That was my best friend. If I had a problem, anything I wanted to talk about, it didn't matter what it was. I could always call him, and we would come up with something. You know, he was always there. Always there," she said.

While they will always remember him, Hoskins said what would help moving forward are answers.

"I have no clue what happened. I don't know what happened. I don't even have any answers. I pray that somebody comes forth with some information to resolve this and let his children know. Give them peace," she concluded.

Clarksville police confirmed Friday night there's been no update and no arrest in this case. If you know anything, please reach out to the Clarksville police department.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.