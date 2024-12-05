'I can't even have grandkids over, it's so cold': Renter's heat remains broken after 8 weeks, despite law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having the heat on tonight is a must.

The Storm 5 Weather Team is forecasting overnight temperatures on Thursday in the teens.

In Tennessee, renters have a right to heat. Landlords have to make sure heaters work and are safe. But we're hearing from some of you that your heat is becoming your problem.

Hazel Whitfield, 62, said her heater went out eight weeks ago and hasn't been fixed. She lives at Buffalo Trail Apartments on Dickerson Pike.

"As soon as that sun goes down, it's going to be an icebox in here," Whitfield said.

The space heater she said she only recently got from the front office isn't keeping the place very warm. Her apartment, which is less than two years old, is nearly 1,100 square feet.

"Mine has been out since Oct. 15 and that's uncalled for. I can't even have my grandkids over here it's so cold. I couldn't even have Thanksgiving dinner because it was so cold," Whitfield said.

Being in a house without heat can lead to some desperate — even dangerous decisions. For example, Whitfield admitted to using her oven to warm her space. She knows that’s not just a fire hazard, but it could be releasing harmful gases into the air.

"I turned on the oven. Like you said, that's really dangerous, but I don't have a choice. I don't have anywhere to go. Seems like they should try to do more than what they're doing," Whitfield said.

Under state law, if an apartment has a heater, it needs to work, and 14 days is generally considered a reasonable amount of time for the landlord to make repairs if something breaks.

On Whitfield's behalf, we reached out to the property management company and Metro Action Commission for help, and we are waiting to hear back.

If you find yourself in a situation without heat, do not burn anything larger than a candle without providing good ventilation to the outside. Additionally, all portable generators need to be completely outdoors to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

Do you think you can help? Are you in a similar situation? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.