'I caught 31 rats': Tenants suffering because of out-of-control rat at Fairview apartment complex

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rat traps, rat poison, and even boards propped up on cabinets and doors cannot keep rats out of some homes at Roundtree Manor Apartments.

The conditions are shocking.

"I caught 31 rats in a bucket up under my sink here," said Charity Taylor in her kitchen.

Taylor's family and at least two others are dealing with the disturbing problem.

"You can't even sit in the living room without hearing scratching noises from the rats and the smells. It's just horrible," Taylor said.

Charnequa Mclemore lives on the first floor with her two daughters and their dad.

"It's hard because our baby is one, and we have to sleep with her door shut and our door, so [the rats] won't get in. But they still find a way to get in," said Mclemore. "My baby, we had to take her to the hospital because she had a rash from the rats when they had got on her leg."

Problems started piling up at the low-income housing complex back in May.

First, tenants said they saw rat droppings. Then, they said actual rats started appearing in their kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms. Apparently, the rodents have chewed through electrical wires, which in turn has busted appliances including water heaters and stoves.

The mothers say management isn't taking their complaints seriously.

"It's just heart-wrenching because I feel like, I don't know, I feel like I failed my kids. I'm trying to do the right thing here, reaching out, trying to get help. Nothing is getting done about it," Taylor said.

After a couple of tries to get a manager to unlock the front office and speak to us, a property manager came out.

"I was on the phone," said Karen Allen, who works in the office. "We have got people coming to take care of the situation, and I was told to say we have no comment."

NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald continued to ask questions.

"Why has no one come yet? These are huge rats that have clearly been eating for a long time in these buildings," said Hannah McDonald.

"I just started here a few months ago, so I'm coming in at this new," Allen said.

"Is there anything you can do for these people who are afraid to sleep at night? Put their babies on the ground?" McDonald asked.

"I mean they're coming first thing in the morning. I don't know how much quicker I can get them here," Allen said.

Despite the issue persisting and only getting worse, one of the mothers continues to pay her rent and use her Section 8 voucher.

Both mothers said they'd like to move somewhere else, but they just don't have the money to do that.