'I could spend so much money': Titans fans rush to buy new throwback Oiler jerseys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the characteristics of a good jersey? Zach Morgan thinks the Titans' Two Tone Blue has what it takes.

"I just like those vibrant colors," said Morgan, a longtime Titans fan. "I think the whites are really sharp."

But Morgan loves them even more now that it's out with the old, and in with the older. Or should we say Oilers?

"Everybody loves the past. Everybody loves throwbacks," said Josh Jennings, another longtime Titans fan.

This past weekend, the team announced they're bringing back the Oiler Blues as the team's new alternative jersey for at least two home games this season. The franchise wore them for decades when the team was in Houston and for two years when the team moved here.

"When they came to Nashville, they were the Tennessee Oilers before they were the Titans," Morgan said. "I was thrilled to see the old-school color scheme. I’ve been asking for those it seems like 15 years."

On Monday, the team store was flooded with nostalgia and really tough decisions.

"Big Jeff, for sure," said Jennings, as he was trying on a Jeffery Simmons uniform. "Oh wait a minute dude, what about Byard man?"

The only decision Jennings ended up making was opening up his wallet a lot wider.

"I’m getting both. I’m going to get both. I don’t know when they’re doing the baby blue again," he said.

Speaking of baby blues, Zach Morgan and his wife Renee came to the store, hoping to get their nine-month-old son Mac ready for game day.

"I think we might need to get him over to the jersey rack, right? Momma doesn’t tell him no as much as she tells me," joked Zach.

"If Mac wants a jersey, I’m sure we can get him one. We’ll make that happen," replied Renee Morgan, his wife. When it came to the chances of Zach getting his own gear at the store, Renne told us that could take more convincing.

And that's because, technically, Zach already had his order placed.

"As soon as they came out, I bought a Derrick Henry jersey," said Zach.

But Zach eventually decided he would call and cancel that order online so he could get the jersey right away and wear his definition of a good jersey right out of the store.

"Couldn’t wait, had to be able to get it so I could drive off with it," said Zach. "I think they’re probably the best jersey combination color scheme in almost all of sports."

His wife pretty much had to drag him out of the store.

"I could spend so much money," said Zach.

"I know," replied Renee.

No word yet if one of those Oiler throwback jersey games will be against the Houston Texans.