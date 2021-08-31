'I couldn't sleep.' Student's family tried for days to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The turmoil in Afghanistan is hitting home for international students studying in Nashville.

Abdul Basit Amiri received a Fulbright scholarship to study economics at Vanderbilt University. He arrived at the beginning of August.

"When I came to Nashville on August 5, I didn't believe that everything would change suddenly in the country," Amiri said.

Since leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban seized most of his country reversing progress made over the last two decades.

"I have seen women businesses. They were very happy. They could gain or increase incomes. They were helping others because they were employing other woman to work with them. But now the women are not allowed to go out and do their jobs," Amiri said.

The graduate student has concerns about his family's safety, including a brother with children.

"He went to the [Kabul] airport with his family, his wife and two kids. They stayed there for 40 hours, but they couldn't make it [out]... I couldn't sleep for two nights because I was wondering what could happen," he said.

Sometimes he feels guilty.

"Anytime I feel comfortable here and happy, simultaneously I ignore this happiness because of my people," he said.

As a Fulbright scholar, he is obligated to return to his home country when he gets his degree. He is unsure what that will look like now.

"I remember the day when I decided to study internationally or abroad. My aim was to fight, to come back and [get] a decision-making position, to fight the instability, the administrative corruption and also to fight the sexual harassment in government and non-government organizations, which in my country are toward ladies, to fight discrimination. But these were my aims. For now, I cannot think about those aspirations I had because I don't know what will happen in my country," he said.

Although difficult, Amiri isn't giving up hope for his future or for his family's.

"We're always praying and my family is praying. The only thing for now we have," he said.

According to reports, members of the Taliban have said they will allow Afghans with proper travel authorization to leave the country. Many people are skeptical.