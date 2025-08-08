'I did the right thing': Construction worker’s tip helps lead to arrest of quadruple murder suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A construction worker in Jackson is credited for helping police by reporting a sighting of Austin Drummond , the man suspected of killing four people and abandoning a baby girl in West Tennessee.

Ricardo Contreras spotted Drummond near the woods where he was working with his crew.

"You got that guy in front of your eyes, and everybody's been looking for him. He killed four people. And, he supposedly have a gun on him. So I was nervous," Contreras said.

Drummond had been evading police for days. He is accused of leaving a baby girl at a stranger's yard and murdering four of her family members, including her parents, grandmother and teenage uncle.

20 years ago, Contreras immigrated to the United States from El Salvador. Due to distrust between the Latino community and police, he hesitated to call authorities at first.

"One of my guys asked me if I'm going to call the police, and I was like, no, I'm not going to call it because I don't want to get in trouble with them," Contreras said.

Despite his initial concerns, he ultimately took action to help authorities.

"I consider this country, my house, and I want the best for this country, and if I can help [with] that, I will do it," Contreras said.

Having worked in the gated Jackson community for years, Contreras was able to guide law enforcement precisely to Drummond's location.

"I feel good because I did the right thing to call the police, and they got the guy right now. And I think a lot of people around Jackson, they feel safe right now," Contreras said.

At a Tuesday press conference, police credited community tips for breaking the case, saying multiple calls led to Drummond's arrest.

"It was the community that really broke this for us," said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch.

While a reward of more than $30,000 was being offered for information leading to Drummond's capture, Contreras says he did not act for financial gain. The TBI has not yet announced if one or multiple people will receive the reward money.

