Timeline of events in Tennessee quadruple murder weeklong manhunt

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing four people and abandoning an infant in west Tennessee last Tuesday is now in police custody, bringing relief to the community after a tense week-long search.

Austin Drummond, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning in Jackson, Tennessee, about 75 miles from Lake County, where the murders occurred.

"Austin Drummond is not going to be a threat to this community anymore," said District Attorney Danny Goodman.

Tuesday, July 29: Authorities discovered four members of the same family murdered in Lake County: Adriana Williams, James Matthew Wilson, Cortney Rose and teenager Braydon Williams. That same day, an infant related to the victims was found abandoned but safe in a car seat in a stranger's front yard in Dyer County.

According to investigators, Drummond knew the victims – he was dating Rose's sister. A relative of the victims said said on Facebook that Drummond had been close to their family.

“He has literally been nothing short of amazing to us and our kids every time he has been around us up until this point,” the post said.

WTVF Here's a family tree of the victims and their alleged connection to the suspect.

"Cortney Rose, Adrianna Williams, Brayden Williams, James Matthew Wilson. Their names deserve to be spoken," Box said. "Their lives deserve to be remembered. And their families deserve justice."

Thursday, July 31: The TBI identifies Drummond as the primary suspect, and he's added to the TBI's most wanted list. Local, state and federal authorities immediately launched an extensive manhunt for Drummond.

Saturday, August 2: As the search intensified, authorities arrested two individuals suspected of helping Drummond evade capture. Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, were charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Brown faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Monday, August 4: A third person, Dearrah Sanders, was arrested in connection with the case.

"None of these individuals are charged at this point with actually being involved with the homicide there. They're more involved with assisting him afterwards," Goodman said.

Records show Drummond served 11 years in prison for a 2013 armed robbery conviction. He was recently released from prison but was out on bond for different pending charges, including attempted first-degree murder while in prison.

"He thought he could outrun us, but he was wrong. That's because together we cannot be stopped," said United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee Tyreece Miller.

The Jackson Police Department released video showing Drummond armed with a black rifle and wearing a camouflage shirt and pants in the Jackson area. The reward for information leading to his arrest reached $32,500.

"The manhunt is over. The justice process is just beginning," said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

Tuesday, August 5: The breakthrough in the case came when vigilant neighbors in Jackson spotted Drummond and called 911. Authorities believe he had been hiding in the Jackson area since at least Sunday, possibly in a vacant pool house.

"It was the community that really broke this for us," said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch.

When apprehended in the morning, Drummond appeared with wet hair and without his usual beard. He is facing a dozen charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. DA Goodman says the death penalty is on the table.

"To the families in Lake County who lost loved ones. Drummond's arrest cannot restore what has been taken from you. We only hope that we have helped give you assurance that justice will be had, and to the baby girl who will tell one day her story of survival. We look forward to all that you will do," said Miller.

