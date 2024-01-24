'I don’t know where to begin': Antioch couple loses everything they own, and their beloved dog in a house fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch couple is heartbroken after losing everything they own, and their dog, in a house fire. Now they are facing the daunting task of figuring out how to start over.

"I never thought it would me," said Danielle Gonzalez, an Antioch resident. "I come home from work one day and I don’t have a home."

Nashville firefighters were called to the home on Maxwell Road Saturday, Jan. 20. When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. The cause is still unknown.

Gonzales and Jerry Jones were at work when the fire started and returned to see their house going up in flames. Gonzales tried to run in the house to save their 11-year-old Chihuahua named Peanut, but it was too late.

"That hurt worse than pretty much anything else," said Jerry Jones. "We've had Peanut for 10 years."

Gonzales and Jones returned to the scene to see if anything could be saved. Everything from their refrigerator to family photos was charred beyond recognition.

"I’m still processing," said Jones. "Every few minutes I think of something else that was in there."

Gonzales and Jones have lived in the home for 14 years. It's where they raised their two daughters and celebrated countless birthdays as well as Christmas.

"It's been a huge part of my life," said Jones. "I’ve lived here longer than I have anywhere else in my life."

The couple is currently staying in a hotel and has been receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. They know it will take time, but they hope to rebuild the home, and stay in the same location.

"I'm keeping my faith," said Gonzalez. "I'm trying."

Jones and Gonzalez started a Go Fund Me to help them cover the costs of rebuilding.