'I feel helpless:' Working mom taking care of nine children faces eviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A working mom who's taking care of nine kids said she failed them because she’s facing eviction.

Autumn Davis is in a tough spot.

"I failed my kids," Davis said.

She has a lot on her plate while working a full-time job.

“Because I’ve got nine children, two that I took in just out of the love of my heart, and it’s like I can’t get any help from anywhere," Davis said.

She worries they'll be homeless.

"I feel stressed out. I feel angry. I feel helpless. I feel like that there’s no one around to help, and you know, it’s scary," Davis said.

Davis got help through Metro's HOPE program to help pay her $900 a month rent, but that was a one-time deal.

"I know COVID is coming down a little bit, but there are people still struggling out there like me," Davis said.

Her landlord, Urban Housing Solutions, is an affordable housing provider.

"It behooves people to do what they need to do to get their rent paid, when we’re collecting much less rent per unit than a standard market rate landlord, we need people to pay their rent to keep our doors open," General Counsel Alan Mazer said.

Mazer said when the pandemic-related eviction moratorium came to an end, some of their residents were drowning in rent debt.

"It’s never enjoyable for us to evict people,” Mazer said. “We’re a housing organization for heaven’s sake"

Mazer said they're trying their best to help.

"If she got assistance and then fell behind again, and then she gets assistance again, what’s to keep her from falling behind yet again?" Mazer said.

Davis told NewsChannel 5 that she looked into public housing, but many have long waitlists. She’s not sure what to do at this time.

"We can’t just be on the street," Davis said.

Davids said she would love it if this story helped her find a new home for her family. She launched a Go Fund Me due to her housing emergency.