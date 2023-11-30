'I feel violated': Man caught on camera looking into woman's apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She bought a camera to catch people not cleaning up after their dogs at her apartment complex. And instead, she found something more disturbing — a man looking into the glass door on her patio at the North Lights Apartments off Old Matthews Road in Nashville.

"So, then I looked through some more footage, and I noticed the next day which was on Sunday, he was there again, and then I noticed he was there again early Monday morning," she said.

The renter was pretty shaken up by what happened, so NewsChannel5 is not reporting her identity for safety reasons.

“I felt violated, like since then I’ve been feeling flustered, uneasy. I’m paranoid — like I don’t trust cars, like I feel like I’m being followed.”

She called Metro Nashville Police to file a report. She said an officer told her the man could be charged with trespassing — or even stalking. A detective is investigating if a crime was committed. They want to speak with the man in the videos.

“I don’t know why he was at my house. Was he scoping? Was he trying to look at me while I was getting dressed? Was he looking at my daughter? Was he trying to rob us? Break-in? Like it’s just a lot of unknowns.”

She put up posters around her complex to warn her neighbors.

“We don’t know who he is and if I’m the only victim.”

If you have information, call Metro Police immediately.

"I just feel helpless right now," she said.

A spokesperson for North Lights issued a statement about the complex:

"The safety of our residents is our top priority at all times, which is why we have cameras throughout the property, on-site security personnel in place and key fob needed entry into our buildings. We have spoken with MNPD about this incident and are cooperating with them as necessary. We take any reports of trespassing in our community seriously, and we will continue working with MNPD as they investigate this matter."