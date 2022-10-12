'I know they’re going to miss it:' Popular Franklin Mexican grocery store catches fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mexican grocery store and restaurant in Franklin has been severely damaged in a fire as of Monday night.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire at the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant caused more than $250,000 in damage.

Los Compadres has been a staple in the Franklin Community for 21 years. It’s been a major hub for the Latino and Hispanic in the community.

Community members said they could always count on Los Compadres for all the grocery store essentials and for a delicious bite to eat.

“I can go to Kroger, or a different place and they have a section, but nothing like them. They know our product, food and flavor, so it means a lot for Latin people," Franklin resident Yuberky Turner said.

"Several construction workers come through. That’s who I typically see eating in the restaurant," Franklin resident Lamonte Turner said.

It’s also a place you can turn to if you need a little help with English, looking for a job or a community.

"When people are looking for a job, they put up a sign. If you need things for school, they have poster information," Yuberky explained.

Customers are now greeted with a sign that translates to “For the moment we are closed.”

King said firefighters were tipped off about it after someone spotted smoke, which meant crews showed up in time to prevent it from spreading to the neighboring businesses.

"We do have alternative options but there will never be a Los Compadres," Turner said.

The charred building isn’t a welcoming site but seeing all the love for the owner of Los Compadres is for Lamonte.

"If anything, it’s more of a reason for the community the come out and support Senior Augustine," Lamonte said.

Senior Augustine owns the store. He wants to reopen as soon as possible.

King said the cause of the fire is undetermined. He said it started in the kitchen of Los Compadres but did not appear to have been caused by cooking. He said he could not rule out an electrical failure as the cause of the fire.

No one was injured or inside the building at the time of the blaze.